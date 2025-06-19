120 artists, intellectuals condemn proposed removal of ‘Anjali Laho Mor’ mural from Nazrul University

A total of 120 writers, artists, performers, filmmakers, academics, and cultural activists from across the country have jointly condemned the reported decision to remove the mural titled "Anjali Laho Mor" from the campus of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Trishal, Mymensingh.

Created by sculptor Manindra Paul and inspired by the form of renowned dancer Munmun Ahmed, the mural has sparked controversy following an administrative directive for its removal.

The mural is not just a decorative piece, the signatories wrote, but a powerful symbol of love, artistic expression, and the connection between creators and creation. They also called it a representation of the female form as strength and spiritual grace.

"We are deeply concerned and outraged by the decision to remove this artwork," the signatories said in a statement issued on June 19, 2025. "The mural is not merely a matter of aesthetics; it is a symbol of artistic freedom, humanism, and cultural richness. Destroying such art is an attack on our cultural and philosophical values."

The statement went further, warning of a pattern of cultural erasure: "We are alarmed by an increasingly visible trend of targeting historical symbols, art installations, and progressive cultural landmarks—whether it's monuments of the Liberation War, the Language Movement, or sculptures of Rabindranath Tagore.

They noted that such destruction stems from a growing undercurrent of bigotry and ultra-conservatism, and is part of a larger campaign to erase Bangladesh's pluralistic and inclusive cultural identity.

The artists and cultural workers urged society to stand against such actions, warning that these incidents not only erase history but also bring collective shame upon the nation. "This kind of extremism cannot coexist with the vision of a progressive, humane, and culturally enriched Bangladesh," the statement reads.

The 120 signatories include luminaries such as poet Ishaq Khan, cultural critic Zayed Talukder, writer and academic Khaliquzzaman Elias, translator Raaz Hossain, poet Salahuddin Badal, artist Tayeba Begum Lipi, writer Ajay Dasgupta, and filmmaker Masud Pathik, among many others from diverse fields across the arts and media.

The statement concludes with a united call to preserve the nation's cultural legacy, warning: "We urge all citizens and media to stay vigilant against the erasure of our artistic symbols, which form the spiritual and creative backbone of our society."