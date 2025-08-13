It is safe to claim that Bangladesh has witnessed some spectacular drone shows recently, with the use of colourful and intricate designs that depicted the nation's heroes and exposed the true face of fascism. Over the past six months, a total of six such shows have been held, organised in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy. Notably, the incredible displays were designed by Shanghai Crostars Company.

To help Bangladeshi youth learn the art of drone programming from China, a specialised training programme has been launched as a joint initiative between the Chinese Embassy and Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs. As part of this programme, 11 individuals have been selected to travel to China — nine as trainees, one as team leader, and one official. The group will leave on August 15 and return to Dhaka on September 13, spending nearly four weeks in training.

Photo: Courtesy of Chinese embassy.

Earlier today a special programme marking the occasion was held at the Chinese Embassy, attended by Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki; Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen; Director Abdul Hai Chanchal of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy; Ms Zhang Yan (Amanda), director of the Branding Department at Shanghai Crostars Company; Bangladeshi delegates; and members of the Chinese Embassy.

Speaking at the event, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said, "Bangladesh has experienced six drone shows in six months. A drone show is a fusion of technology and art — a new medium of storytelling. Our young team spent a lot of time curating and scripting the vibrant shows. They brainstormed everything from which dialogues need to be used to the minute detailing. We thought, 'Why can't we do the same thing in our country?'"

11 individuals will travel to China to learn drone programming

"The idea for this training programme came quite randomly while we were having dinner with our Chinese friends after a successful show on April 14. During the meal, I casually asked Honourable Ambassador Yao Wen if the Chinese Embassy could help us send some enthusiastic young new media artists to China for training. Within minutes, Mr Yao Wen agreed to the collaboration. Now that they are off to learn more, I am sure that we will see a new impact of new media in Bangladesh's art scene after they return," he added.

In another collaboration, just a few weeks from now, a group of Bangladeshi artists will travel to China for an art restoration project. Upon their return, this group of 15 will make a significant impact on Bangladesh's art scene. "We are also working together on heritage and music programmes, which will launch in the coming weeks. I would like to thank Shilpakala Academy for their hard work in helping organise the drone shows and for selecting the trainees from 500 applicants in just five days. This shows we have immense talent — we simply need to provide the right opportunities," added Farooki.

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, also spoke on the occasion and stated, "Drone performance is an emerging technology that blends science, art, and creativity. This year, China and Bangladesh have jointly organised several spectacular programmes that have delivered breathtaking visuals. These collaborations beautifully showcase our technological capabilities while strengthening cultural ties between our two countries."

Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen. Photo: Courtesy of Chinese embassy.

Following their speeches, a press conference was held where Farooki discussed previous drone shows. He noted that Bangladesh does not yet own drones but expressed hope that, with government or private sector support, the country could acquire them in the future.

"The trainees, upon their return, will be required to contribute for at least two years in our drone shows. The planned July Museum will feature numerous new media displays alongside our traditional paper works, expanding the scope of our cultural exhibitions," Farooki informed.

When asked whether there are any plans to provide Bangladesh with drones, Ambassador Yao Wen replied, "The training programme is part of our cooperation, and drone technology is hopefully on the cards as well. Supplying drones could be a future area of partnership. We are ready to cooperate and provide the necessary equipment for Bangladesh."

He additionally conveyed, "I believe the honourable adviser has plans to purchase drones for cultural performances. However, drones are not only for cultural use — they can also benefit agriculture. I know some countries are interested in introducing a production line in Bangladesh. If Bangladesh agrees, we hope to set up drone production here at an early stage."