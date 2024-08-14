Voice actress of Misty and Jessie from Pokémon dies at 46

Rachael Lillis, who provided the voices for the characters of Misty and Jessie from the original English dub of the Pokémon series, has died at 46. Lillis passed away on August 10. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in May.

In the Pokémon animated series that premiered in 1997, Lillis played the water gym leader Misty and Team Rocket member Jessie. Lillis also went on to provide the voices for Pokémons Jigglypuff and Goldeen in the franchise's video games as well as feature films including Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo Returns, Pokémon Heroes, and Pokémon: The Movie 2000.

The news of her passing was shared by Veronica Taylor, who famously voices Ash Ketchum, the lead character in "Pokémon". Veronica Taylor reflected on Rachael's talent, stating, "Rachael was truly gifted; her voice was a shining light, whether she was delivering lines or singing."

Taylor shared her thoughts on social media Monday, saying, "Rachael Lillis is cherished by all of us for the incredible characters she brought to life.""She enriched our Saturday mornings and after-school hours with her remarkable voice, sharp comedic timing, and exceptional acting talent." Taylor mentioned that Lillis deeply appreciated the support she received during her fight against cancer. "It genuinely had a positive impact," Taylor added. Lillis's sister also confirmed her passing on a GoFundMe page that had been created earlier this year to help cover her cancer treatment and assist in relocating her to a nursing home.

Laurie Orr expressed her shock and sorrow, stating, "This was sudden, and we are utterly heartbroken," noting that her sister's condition worsened just last week. "Losing my beloved younger sister shatters my heart, but I find solace in knowing she is now at peace," she added. The GoFundMe page has garnered over US $100,000 (£78,000), with fans continuing to contribute after her passing, expressing that she was "taken too soon and much too young" and that her "light shone brightly" through her work. Orr further mentioned that the funds will now be used to settle outstanding medical bills, arrange a memorial service, and support "initiatives to fight cancer."

Born in Niagara Falls, New York, in 1969, Rachael Lillis initially trained in opera during her university years before transitioning into voice acting.

According to IMDb, The "Pokémon" voice star lent her voice to 423 episodes of "Pokémon" from 1997 to 2015.

In addition to voicing Misty and Jessie, she also brought the character Jigglypuff to life, including in the 2019 film "Detective Pikachu" and the "Super Smash Bros" video game series.

The Pokémon Company International expressed their sorrow in a statement, stating, "We are profoundly saddened by the news of Rachael Lillis's passing."

The company acknowledged that her contributions to "Pokémon" will forever be treasured by the countless fans who grew up with the characters she so skillfully gave voice to.

"Her legacy will endure for generations, and she will always hold a special place in our hearts," the statement concluded. Some of the other voice roles Lillis played were in the anime shows Hunter x Hunter, Your Lie in April, and Winx Club.