Shantoneel's Gaan Mela launches to support new talent

Bangladeshi-born singer Shantoneel Dhar is making waves in the global music scene by fusing Indian and Bangla traditions with contemporary sounds. Raised in Queens, New York, he draws inspiration from genres like Hindi pop, bhajan, and Sufi music, creating a unique sonic tapestry that resonates with diverse audiences.

Shantoneel's musical journey began at age four under his mother's guidance, later honing his craft with mentors such as Pandit Ramkanai Das and Pandit Ramesh Misra.

His early career in Bangladesh earned him multiple national awards, including the prestigious Anannya Award for excellence in Rabindra Sangeet, making him the first North American singer to perform as a paid guest artiste in Bangladesh.

Driven by a passion for creativity, Shantoneel founded Gaan Mela, a production company and record label dedicated to showcasing talent across genres. Gaan Mela launched a YouTube channel and is developing a website to enhance global musical discovery.

The label's debut release, "Maa Go," aligns with Kali Puja celebrations and features a visually striking music video that blends traditional and contemporary elements.

Shantoneel's vision for Gaan Mela emphasises artistic innovation and a commitment to sharing Bangla music globally.

Alongside his musical pursuits, he has a successful 25-year career in software and is involved in philanthropic efforts, including supporting victims of domestic violence and promoting children's education in Bangladesh. As he continues to innovate, Shantoneel positions himself as a vital cultural bridge between South Asia and the world.