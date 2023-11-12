Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:47 PM

Most Viewed

Entertainment

Puja Chery’s ‘Nakful’ to release on Valentine's Day

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:16 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:47 PM
Puja Chery and Ador Azad starrer film ‘Nakful’ is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day. Photos: Collected

Puja Chery and Ador Azad starrer film 'Nakful' is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day (February 14) in 2024.

Confirming the release date, sources from the film's production company, Bengal Multimedia Ltd, said, "We are almost done with the post-production of the movie, and if everything goes well, we will release it on the upcoming Valentine's Day."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding the film's context, director Aalok said, "In this modern era, we have become so digitalised that we have lost touch with our roots. As it is my debut film, I wanted to connect with my culture, origin, and roots through my film. I don't know how much I could connect, but I intend to represent the lost culture of my country and to go back to my roots."

"I named this film 'Nakphul' because it will be a vital part of the film. Basically, the film is a tragic-romantic one. But it is not like the usual romantic film. The story is different and was shot in a rural setting," he added.

Puja said, "Nakphul (Nosepin) is a classic symbol of love. Through this film, we tried to portray love and the pain and suffering centring on it. I can't disclose any more details about my character, but I can say that the story of this film is very beautiful and engaging. It will be very romantic."

Earlier, Ziaul Roshan was signed for the lead role in "Nakful" in February 2022. He, however, left the movie afterwards over schedule complexities. Then, Ador Azad was signed up for the film.

Regarding the movie, Ador Azad said, " I am portraying a character of a rural youth who falls in love with Puja Chery's character. Although this is a romantic tragedy, it is much more than a love story, and I think audiences will love it."

The story of the film is written by Ferari Farhad. The film is produced by Bengal Multimedia Ltd.

Read more

Salman Khan fans get together ahead of ‘Tiger 3’ release

The shooting of Aalok Hasan's directorial "Nakphul" commenced in April last year at Sreemangal of Moulvibazar. Actor Ador Azad plays the lead role in the film alongside Puja. The film will also feature National Film Award-winning actor Ali Raj, Lutfur Rahman George, and LR Shimanto, amongst many others.

 

Related topic:
Puja and AdorPuja CherryAdor AzadNakfulBengal Multimedia Ltd.Valentine's Day
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ador, Bobby pair up for first time

Flower

Flower-sellers gearing up for lucrative mid-February

Master the art of gift-giving

A ranking of all the days leading up to Valentine’s Day

Bio Xin Opening in Mirpur

Sariful Razz and Pori Moni inaugurate Bio-Xin outlet

নির্বাচন
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনকে কেন্দ্র করে বাড়ছে অপতথ্য ছড়ানো

দুই হাজার ৪৯টি যাচাইকৃত ভুয়া সংবাদ পর্যালোচনার ভিত্তিতে দেখা যায়, মার্কিন ভিসানীতি ও নিষেধাজ্ঞাকে কেন্দ্র করে সেপ্টেম্বরে অপতথ্য ছড়ানোর প্রবণতা বেড়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

আল শিফা হাসপাতাল থেকে শিশুদের বের করে আনতে চায় ইসরায়েল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে