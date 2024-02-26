Melbourne NSUers observe Int’l Mother Language Day with 'Banglar Boichitro'

The Alumni Association of North South University in Melbourne, Australia, known as "Melbourne NSUers", has recently organised a programme, titled "Banglar Boichitro", to honour the International Mother Language Day and pay tribute to the language martyrs.

The event, which took place on on Saturday (February 24), aptly dubbed "Banglar Boichitro", began with a poignant moment of silence, honouring the martyrs of 1952 and all those impacted by conflicts worldwide.

As the stage illuminated, two long-lost friends, reunited on a Melbourne street, took centre stage, reminiscing about their cherished student days and the adventures across Bangladesh. Their recollections set the tone for the evening as the opening song, "Lal Pahari Desha Ja", guided the audience on a nostalgic journey through Bangladesh's diverse regions, accompanied by captivating footage projected on stage.

Throughout the evening, the audience was treated to a captivating array of regional melodies, ranging from the enchanting tunes of the Chantgaia language to the soulful Bhatiali songs of the Brahmaputra river's northeastern banks. The performance culminated with timeless classics like "Naati Khati Bela Gelo" from Jessore and the spirited "Dhakaiya" songs of Old Dhaka. Additionally, the festivities featured mesmerising "Bihu" folk dance performances and choreographed depictions of the history and spirit of Ekush.

Held at Melbourne's Harborside Library at the Docks, alumni spanning from the 1994 batch to the 2017 batch, along with their families and friends, savoured the event, revelling in the celebration of Bengali language and culture in a distant land.