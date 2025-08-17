Farooki undergoes successful appendix surgery

Cultural adviser and filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki fell ill on Saturday evening while attending an official programme in Cox's Bazar.

As his condition worsened, he was airlifted to Dhaka by helicopter later that night and admitted to hospital under the care of a medical board.

Following further assessment, doctors performed an appendectomy this evening. The two-hour surgery was declared successful, and Farooki is now under observation in the post-operative care unit.

His wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, confirmed the development on her verified social media page, informing the public and requesting prayers for his swift recovery.