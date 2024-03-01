Dwayne Johnson secures ownership rights to iconic wrestling catchphrases

Dwayne Johnson, widely known as "The Rock," has solidified his claim to a treasure trove of wrestling nicknames and memorable phrases from his illustrious career in the ring. Under a groundbreaking agreement with TKO Group Holdings, formed by Endeavor and merging WWE and UFC, Johnson now officially owns a total of 25 names and catchphrases, including classics like "The Rock," "Candy Ass," and "If you smell what The Rock is cooking".

The transfer of these intellectual property rights signifies a significant milestone for Johnson, who rose to fame as a WWE superstar two decades ago. This move follows Johnson's recent appointment to the board of directors of TKO, cementing his deepening involvement in the world of sports and entertainment.

Included in the list of acquired assets are iconic phrases such as "Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth," "The People's Elbow," and "The Great One," along with various other trademarks associated with Johnson's wrestling persona. Notably, the agreement encompasses ownership of related logos, service marks, and various elements tied to his WWE tenure.

Here's the full list: "The Rock," "Rocky Maivia," "Team Corporate," "Rock Nation," "The Nation," "Roody Poo," "Candy Ass," "Jabroni," "If you smell what The Rock is cooking," "The Samoan Sensation," "The Blue Chipper," "The Brahma Bull," "The People's Champion," "The Great One," "Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth," "Team Bring It," "The Rock Just Bring It," "The People's Elbow," "Rock Bottom," "Finally, The Rock has come back to…," "It doesn't matter what…," "Blue Hell," "The millions… (and millions)," "Rockpocalypse," "Project Rock" and "The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment."

However, it's important to note that the agreement does not include any photographic or audiovisual footage of Dwayne Johnson as part of WWE's copyrighted works. Instead, it focuses solely on the intellectual property rights linked to Johnson's wrestling persona.

Financial details of the agreement reveal that Johnson received $30 million in TKO stock, which will vest gradually until the end of 2025 as part of a promotional services contract.

Additionally, he obtained $491,000 in royalty payments from WWE in 2023, with provisions for continued annual royalties and potential earnings from licensed products utilising the assigned intellectual property.