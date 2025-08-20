Daylong art camp ‘Echoes of the Hills’ showcases young hill artists in Dhaka

A daylong art camp titled "Echoes of the Hills" showcasing the works of emerging painters from the Chittagong Hill Tracts was held today at CHT Culinary, adjacent to Kazipara Metro Station in Mirpur.

The camp, which ran from 10am to 7pm, brought together 12 young artists from the hills, each producing at least two paintings — a total of 24 works created on site. The programme was inaugurated by Brigadier General (Retd) Tushar Kanti Chakma, convener of the Parbatya Bauddha Sangha and a noted security analyst.

Through their brushstrokes, the artists sought to bring the essence of the hills to the urban canvas — from the green landscapes and the stories of shifting cultivation (jhum), to the everyday life, livelihood, and cultural diversity of indigenous communities.

Photo: Courtesy

The camp was open to the public, welcoming visitors and well-wishers. Among those who attended to express solidarity were Zakir Hossain, Chief Executive of Nagorik Uddyog; indigenous rights activist Dipayon Khisa; and Bangladesh Youth Union President Khan Asaduzzaman Masum. They engaged with the young artists and praised the initiative.

Photo: Courtesy

Zakir Hossain called for financial incentives from the government to support young artists from the hills, noting that their creative contributions hold immense potential for the nation's art scene. Dipayon Khisa emphasised the importance of continuing such initiatives and thanked CHT Culinary for its role in promoting cultural expression. Khan Asaduzzaman Masum described the camp as a "noble effort to highlight the cultural diversity of the hills through art" and wished the participants success.

The event highlighted not only artistic talent but also the broader cultural resonance of hill traditions finding expression within Dhaka's bustling urban landscape.