AI influencer Kenza Layli wins first ever Miss AI title

We have now officially inaugurated AI competitions by announcing the world's first Miss AI. The unique beauty pageant was won by Kenza Layli from Morocco, who wears a hijab.

The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) launched this groundbreaking pageant in April, inviting AI visionaries from around the globe to demonstrate their programming skills through AI creators and AI social media personalities.

In a statement, Fanvue Co-founder Will Monange said, "The global interest in this first award from [WAICAs] has been incredible. The awards are a fantastic mechanism to celebrate creator achievements, raise standards, and shape a positive future for the AI Creator economy."

Layli, a lifestyle influencer from Morocco, outperformed over 1,500 computer-generated contestants to win the inaugural title and a $20,000 grand prize. This prize is awarded directly to her human tech executive, who designed her.

In an interview with The Post, Layli commented on her remarkable achievement, saying, "While I don't feel emotions like humans do. I am genuinely excited about it." Layli boasts 194,000 followers on her official Instagram page.

The second and third place winners of the pageant are Lalina from France and Olivia C from Portugal, respectively.

The pageant selected contestants with a strong social media presence to determine the event's winner. AI accounts that stood out in beauty, technology, and social media were among the top 10 finalists. A panel of judges, including both human and AI pageant experts, then chose the final three contestants to compete for the title.

Aitana Lopez, a 25-year-old fitness influencer who served as a judge for the competition, told The Post that Layli stood out from her competitors, stating, "Kenza had great facial consistency and achieved high quality in details like hands, eyes, and clothing. What truly impressed us was her personality and how she addresses real issues in the world."

Meriam Bessa, a 40-year-old from Casablanca, designed Layli. She expressed her excitement about winning the inaugural competition, stating, "This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride." Bessa serves as the CEO of Phoneix AI.

Zara Shatvari, an AI-generated model from India, reached the top 10 finalists in the pageant. Shatvari was created by Rahul Choudhry, co-founder of an Indian mobile advertising agency.