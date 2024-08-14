Young artistes call for end to political bias in music industry

In the wake of the Awami League-led government's collapse, young singers have called for freedom from the irregularities, corruption, and political biases that have plagued the music industry for the past 16 years.

The "Free Artistes' Society" held a meeting at the Reporters' Unit in the capital, attended by nearly two hundred artistes and industry professionals. Musician Muhin Khan played a key role in organising the gathering.

Muhin Khan explained to The Daily Star that their organisation is non-political, with the goal of eliminating the political bias that has influenced the music industry for more than 16 years.

Photo: Star

"Even after 54 years of independence, singers have yet to receive professional recognition," he stated.

The organisation intends to establish a new monitoring database centre that will function as a music regulatory commission. This entirely non-political body is designed to support artistes throughout Bangladesh.

"Our mission is to free the music community from inequality and limited opportunities that have persisted since independence, thereby promoting the growth of music. We oppose any form of blacklisting on television or radio and believe that artistes deserve proper respect and fair compensation. We plan to address these issues with the esteemed Dr Mohammad Yunus," the singer concluded.

The event highlighted several legitimate demands, including the establishment of a music regulatory commission, formal recognition for lyricists, composers, singers, instrumentalists, music directors, and sound engineers, the eradication of political bias, the elimination of corruption in government job placements, higher compensation for artistes across all media, fair distribution of royalties, and a reduction in the control of audio-video companies.

The event was attended by Muhin Khan, Nolok Babu, Binod Roy, Pallab Bhattacharya, lyricist Ahmed Rizvi, NI Bulbul, Rajib Hossain, Azmir Babu, Sujan Arif, Rafat, Moon, Sabrina Saba, Kheya, and Dola, among others.