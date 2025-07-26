Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:40 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:47 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Warfaze to embark on tour marking 40 years of rock

Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:40 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:47 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:40 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:47 PM
Warfaze to embark on tour marking 40 years of rock
Photo: Collected

Legendary Bangladeshi rock band Warfaze is set to embark on a two-month Canada tour this September and October, marking four decades of their musical journey.

Organised by MNC Entertainment, the "Warfaze Canada Tour 2025" will span ten cities across the country, kicking off on September 6 in London, Ontario, and wrapping up on October 3 in Winnipeg. Other stops include Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax, St. John's, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's more than just a concert — it's a celebration of 40 years of rock legacy," the organisers stated, promising a nostalgic and electrifying experience for fans across Canada.

Earlier this year, Warfaze toured Australia for a month as part of their anniversary world tour. In 2023, the band officially completed 40 years since their formation, with founding member Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu announcing a year-long plan to tour both domestically and internationally, including the US, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and India.

Meanwhile, fellow Bangladeshi band Ark is also set to tour Canada from late August through September, with a performance scheduled at the "Mixtape Music Festival 2025" in Scarborough, Ontario, on September 13, where they will share the stage with Shironamhin.

Jungkook becomes first Asian soloist with 100m streams on all originals
Read more

Jungkook becomes first Asian soloist with 100m streams on all originals

The upcoming tours signal a major moment for Bangladeshi rock music on the global stage, as two of the country's most celebrated bands prepare to make history abroad.

Related topic:
bangladeshi rock bandwarfazetwo-month Canada tour
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘The Capital’ concert to bring top 10 bands to one stage

‘The Capital’ concert to bring top 10 bands to one stage

8m ago

‘Bijoy Ullash’ concert to celebrate 53 years of Victory

1y ago
‘Obak Bhalobasha’: 30 years later

‘Obak Bhalobasha’: 30 years later

1y ago
Warfaze celebrates 4 decades with concerts worldwide

Warfaze celebrates 4 decades with concerts worldwide

11m ago
‘School of Rock’: Musicians stand together for local strays

‘School of Rock’: Musicians stand together for local strays

1y ago
|নির্বাচন

আগামী নির্বাচনে সবচেয়ে বড় চ্যালেঞ্জ এআইয়ের অপব্যবহার: সিইসি

‘নির্বাচনের তারিখ নিয়ে আপনাদের কাছে যে তথ্য আছে, আমার কাছে তারচেয়ে বেশি নেই।’

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খাগড়াছড়িতে গোলাগুলিতে নিহত ৪: পুলিশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে