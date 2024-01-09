Ustad Rashid Khan: A musical maestro departs

The realm of Indian classical music lost one of its brightest stars today as Ustad Rashid Khan, the 10th-generation face of Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, bid us farewell.

His journey through the intricacies of ragas and taals, adorned with a captivating full-throated baritone, positioned him as one of the finest singers of our era. His demise at the age of 55, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, leaves behind a void across borders.

Rashid Khan's musical journey began under the watchful eye of his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan. His debut concert, at the age of 11, marked the onset of a stellar career that spanned decades and left a lasting impact on the classical music landscape.

In 1980, at just 14, Khan joined the prestigious ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta, following his mentor Nissar Hussain Khan. Since then, he went on to become an icon and integral part of Kolkata's cultural life. His foray into experimental collaborations, including fusion performances with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks, showcased a versatility that set him apart.

Beyond the confines of classical purism, Khan advocated for the fusion of Hindustani classical music with lighter genres, believing it to be essential for reaching newer generations. He believed that listening to music is as important as reading books that are outside those prescribed. But only listening will not make one a singer, unless the person is also acquainted with various rhythms and other aspects of music, like thumri, dadra, kajari and hori, bhajan and ghazal. Over a period of time, he mastered all of it and today, his music is popular all over South Asia.

As the news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all corners. Priyanka Gope, an associate professor at the Department of Music, Dhaka University, shared her deep connection with Khan's music, calling him the "biggest inspiration" during her journey with classical music.

"When I started my musical journey, I didn't have the privilege of witnessing any live performances by classical musicians. My introduction to the world of classical music came through a cassette of Ustad Rashid Ali Khan, provided by my guru. I found myself immersed in it, listening to his renditions day and night, marvelling at how effortlessly he could navigate such intricate compositions," she shared.

"As a student at Rabindra Bharati University, I eagerly seized every opportunity to attend Ustad Rashid Ali Khan's musical sessions. Eventually, I had the honour of sharing the stage with him not once, but twice, serving as a background choir. This experience remains a highlight of my musical journey," she expressed while mourning the loss.

In 2007, when his song "Aaoge Jab Tum" in "Jab We Met" broke all records, he was met with a flurry of offers. Khan was cautious in accepting them.

He released his debut ghazal album, "Ishq Lamhe", in 2013. His other popular songs include, "Tu Meri Aashiqui", "Dhadkanein Meri", "Saawan Ki Boondein", "Allah Hi Reham", "Cheene Re Mora Chain", "Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain", and "Bhor Bhayo".

For Khan, the beauty of nature and inspiration drawn from it were not confined to the external world. He believed in infusing natural elements into his music. His advice to fellow musicians was clear–don't be rigid in music; explore all dimensions and moods.

As the world mourns the loss of a musical luminary, Ustad Rashid Khan's contributions to Indian classical music remain a timeless inspiration. His voice may have fallen silent, but the echoes of his melodies will resonate through the corridors of classical music for generations to come.