Tohidul Islam’s new single drops ahead of Valentine’s Day

Tohidul Islam, a police officer by profession and a musician by passion, has released a new song ahead of the upcoming Valentine's Day (February 14). The song "Valentine-A-Single" was released on YouTube on Saturday, announced the singer himself.

Tohid has garnered measurable acclaim for his vocal skill in the movie "Kill Him", where he sang the romantic song "Amar Sathe Chal'' with Moumita Tasreen Nadi. The song, featuring film stars Ananta Jalil and Barsha as leads, enthralled the audiences.

Regarding his new song being released, Tohidul Islam expressed, "This song is about those who are yet to find their beloved along with the love that awaits them. The lyrics of the song are humorous and melodic. I am confident that its harmonious style will resonate with everyone."

Video of Valentine এ Single | Tohidul Islam | Bangla New Music Video | Valentine Special

The music video was filmed at various locations in Dhaka under the direction of Piyal Arafat. The composition is credited to FA Pritam with music arrangement by AN Farhad.

Tohidul Islam's involvement in music dates back to his childhood. The hobbyist musician serves as an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Division. Tohidul aspires to pursue his musical interests alongside his career in law enforcement.