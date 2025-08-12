Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", following a wave of speculation from fans over the past 24 hours.

The rumours began on Monday morning after the singer's marketing team shared a series of 12 photos on social media with the caption, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'". Later, her partner, Travis Kelce, confirmed on his podcast New Heights that Swift would be making a guest appearance. Around the same time, Swift's official website launched a countdown to 00:12 ET (05:12 BST).

The pop superstar's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department", released last year, set a Spotify record for the most streams in a single day. The new album's title was revealed through a clip from Kelce's podcast and made available for pre-order on Swift's website. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Swift repurchased the rights to her first six albums, concluding a long-running, highly publicised dispute over her master recordings. She has so far re-released four of these as "Taylor's Versions", with the remaining two to follow "when the time is right".

Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, performing 149 shows across 53 cities. In the UK alone, she played to nearly 1.2 million fans, including eight sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium, contributing an estimated £1 billion to the country's economy.