It was pandemonium at the National War Museum yesterday as Live2Web Records: Playlist Live Concert featured some of the hottest acts in Bangladeshi music today. With Cryptic Fate headlining the concert soon after the launch of their new album, Noy Maash. Also featured were Shonar Bangla Circus, Karnival, Owned, A K Rahul and Black Zang.

A K Rahul and Black Zang

Tinu Rashid from Karnival

Probar Ripon from Shonar Bangla Circus