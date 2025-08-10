Music
Most Viewed

‘Smritite Shurer Sarothi’ pays tribute to Shafin Ahmed and Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel

‘Smritite Shurer Sarothi’ pays tribute to Shafin Ahmed and Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel
Hamin Ahmed speaking at the event. Photos: Courtesy of Joy Shahriar

"Smritite Shurer Sarothi" was held yesterday at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, honouring the legacy of eminent musicians Shafin Ahmed and Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel.

Organised by the Singers' Association of Bangladesh, the Lyricists' Society of Bangladesh, and the Music Composers' Society of Bangladesh, the programme brought together the artistes' families and members of the music fraternity.

Joy Shahriar speaking at the event.

Hamin Ahmed, Foad Nasser Babu, Manam Ahmed, Partha Barua, Asif Iqbal, Golam Morshed, Shahidullah Faraji, Aftab Mahmud Khurshid, Ripon Khan, Shawkat Ali Emon, Hasan Mohibur Reza Rubel, Naimul Islam, Raisul Islam Rimon, Antora Rahman, and many others fondly recalled memories of the two late musicians.

Foad Nasser Babu speaking at the event

Hosted by Joy Shahriar, the event highlighted personal stories and career milestones of Shafin Ahmed and Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel, offering an intimate glimpse into their lives and contributions to Bangladeshi music. The programme concluded with prayers for the eternal peace of their souls.

Related topic:
Shafin AhmedHasan Abidur Reza JewelBishwo Shahitto Kendro
