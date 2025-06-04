‘Shopno Jabe Bari’ reconnects the emotion with a new rendition

There's a deep emotional connection to the song "Shopno Jabe Bari", especially for those who, after waiting an entire year, finally prepare to return home during Eid. The longing, the struggle, and the overwhelming desire to reunite with family make this song even more poignant.

Originally composed by Habib Wahid, "Shopno Jabe Bari" had previously been released in two editions, sung by Milon Mahmud and Mithun Chakra, respectively. This Eid-ul-Azha, the song is returning in a new rendition — and for the first time, it will be voiced by a female artiste. This version centres around the story of a daughter making her journey home, adding a fresh emotional layer to its narrative.

The music for the new edition has been arranged by Emon Chowdhury, with vocals by Aditi Rahman Dola. The music video, directed by Piplu R Khan, has been released today.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Emon Chowdhury shared, "Habib bhai is a beloved by all of us, and getting the opportunity to work on one of his creations feels like a blessing. We approached this version from a feminine perspective, which led us to rearrange the composition into a softer, more melodic and emotional tone." Widely regarded as one of the leading composers of contemporary times, Emon also expressed his gratitude to Grameenphone, Grey, and Piplu R Khan for including him in the project.

Dola, who captured hearts last Eid with "Chand Mama", returns this time with a gentle, heartfelt rendition. "It feels truly special to be part of such a timeless song," she said. "'Shopno Jabe Bari' resonates deeply with so many people because it reminds them of going home to their loved ones. Until now, we've always seen it from a male perspective. This time, it's told and heard from a woman's point of view, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been chosen to lend my voice to something so emotionally powerful."

The song is officially available for streaming on YouTube.