Sanjib Majumder, a renowned tabla player

Renowned tabla practitioner Sanjib Majumder, known for his distinctive tabla playing style, recently shared insights into his illustrious career as he reflected on reaching a significant milestone. With a career spanning over 24 years, Majumder has garnered critical acclaim both nationally and internationally.

His musical journey began with multiple national awards during adolescence, and he quickly moved on to accompany renowned artistes in both Bangladesh and India. Notable collaborations include performances with Nagar Baul James, Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan, and Padma Shree winner Rezwana Choudhury Bannya in Bangladesh, and with Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Aashish Khan in India, amongst others.

Majumder's talent extends beyond borders - he is a member of the French band Vincent Mayer and has played with the famous UK band The Waves Dance Company and The Grand Union Orchestra. Currently, he serves as a teacher at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy and the Parampara Tabla Learning Institute, with numerous online tabla students from the USA, India, France, and Canada.

Renowned for his solo tabla performances in Bangladesh and India, Majumder has released popular tabla records such as "The Dreams of Melody", "A Touch of Love", and "Tabla Speaks". His exceptional tabla performances have earned him prestigious awards like the Kala Sangam Award and the Indradhanu Award.