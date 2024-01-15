Renowned lyricist, poet Jahidul Haque no more

Professionally, he held significant roles, serving as the senior editor and broadcaster at Deutsche Welle Radio from 1989-1992. He also served as the senior assistant editor at Dainik Sangbad and deputy director-general at Bangladesh Betar.

The esteemed lyricist and poet, famed for crafting the popular song "Amar Ei Duti Chokh Pathor to Noy", passed away this afternoon while under medical care.

Aged at 75, the veteran artiste suffered a brain stroke 15 days ago. Since then, he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, informed his family members.

Jahidul Haque, a fellow at the Bangla Academy and a dedicated member of the Lyricists' Association of Bangladesh, was a prominent figure in the realms of literature and music.

Professionally, he held significant roles, serving as the senior editor and broadcaster at Deutsche Welle Radio from 1989-1992. He also served as the senior assistant editor at Dainik Sangbad and deputy director-general at Bangladesh Betar. Moreover, Jahidul dedicated four years as a member of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

Beyond his literary contributions, Jahidul Haque showcased his musical talent by composing several songs. The iconic "Amar Ei Duti Chokh Pathor to Noy", rendered by Subir Nandi, stands out amongst many others reflecting his lyrical brilliance.

The artiste's notable works include "Shadhinota Tumi Amar Barite Esho" (voiced by Shammi Akhtar), "Shopno Amar Kajol Pukur Tumi" (by Andrew Kishore), "Je Deshe Batash Sritir Sporshre Bhari" (by Subir Nandi and Samina Chowdhury), and "Ami Tomar Bhalobashar Khachay Dhora Dibo" (by Runa Laila).

Jahidul Haque leaves behind a literary legacy comprising over 18 published books, encompassing poetry, novels, and short stories. His notable works include "Pocket Bhorti Megh", "Tomar Homer", and "Neel Dutabash".

He earned a bachelor's degree from Chittagong University. Continuing his academic pursuits, Jahidul pursued a master's in English at the University of Dhaka.

Born on August 11, 1949, in Badarpur Railway Hospital, Assam, India, his ancestral home is in the Cumilla district.

The passing of Jahidul Haque is mourned nationwide, marking the departure of a distinguished poet and lyricist who significantly enriched Bangladesh's cultural heritage.