Remembering Quamrul Hassan: Shumona Hassan dedicates song in honour of late father

In memory of her late father, Quamrul Hassan, artiste Shumona Hassan wrote, composed, and sang the song "Kotodure Baba Tomar Bari". The song was officially unveiled today, in celebration of Father's Day, at The Daily Star Centre in the presence of the artiste herself alongside her friends and family members.

Quamrul Hassan, a towering figure in Bangladeshi art, spent over five decades blending the folk traditions of Bengal with modern aesthetics, earning him the title of a 'potua' for the world. Rooted in academic training yet devoted to cultural revival, his art vividly portrayed both the beauty and darkness of rural life—women, nature, and mythical creatures alike. Born into a conservative Muslim family in British-era Bengal, Hassan defied convention to pursue art and activism, drawing inspiration from communist ideals and the Bratachari Movement's deep love for Bengal.

In a way, the small-scale event arrangement, hosted by Lameya Oyshorjo and dedicated to the legendary artist by his impassioned daughter, displayed the abundance of artistry within the family tree. Shumona Hassan communicated that the song speaks for all those children who have had to experience the demise of their father and live with trying to make sense of the world after.

"Many songs have been produced for mothers over the years. Sure, there have also been songs dedicated to fathers, but they are small in number. I have long wanted to ask someone to produce a song for my father, in particular, and I consulted with my mentor and voice therapist, DKM Shanto, about it. However, he proved to be the one to encourage and tell me to write and produce that song by myself. He guided me throughout the entire journey."

She couldn't comprehend writing or even singing the song, with her voice being medically impacted, but Shumona then figured that only she could convey her emotions well. "Only I could write my way into finding my father for myself," she affirmed. Prior to the screening of the official music video, a video of the making of the song was showcased to viewers in attendance. The music video, consisting of alternating videos of both Shumona recording the song and spending time at a familial home by herself, is made up of lyrics denoting her raw thoughts. The lines, "How far is your home, father?" and "The deeper I tread down the lanes of memory, the more I seem to lose you," indicate the hurt that remains constant in children without a father, including herself.

The artiste, who again reiterated that she wasn't a practising musician, was constantly motivated by the people around her. "I especially want to thank my vocal therapist, DKM Shanto, the music arranger Wahid Shahin, and the videography organisation Third Eye for going out of their way to help me produce the song. I also can't thank my group of house help, who take care of me and my family enough."

The song launch event, displaying several of the late Potua artist's beguilingly neat and vibrant artworks, was therefore a heartfelt tribute to a beloved father. The song is a universal anthem for all who have felt the ache of parental loss. Through her voice and vulnerability, Shumona Hassan bridges memory and music, art and emotion, echoing the artistic legacy her father, Quamrul Hassan, left behind.