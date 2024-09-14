Qawwali evening commemorates martyrs of student-led mass uprising

In remembrance of the martyrs of the recent student-led mass uprising, Biplobi Moncho hosted a qawwali evening at the playground of Manikganj Government High School in Manikganj yesterday.

Commencing after Maghrib prayers and wrapping up by 10pm, the cultural evening was packed with powerful performances. Rap artiste Sadid bin Ferdous (Restive) and rising rebel talents Tabib Mahmud and Gully Boy Rana energised the crowd, while soulful qawwali renditions by Kasida o Silsila set the mood. The night's special highlight was an unforgettable performance by Abu Ubayda.