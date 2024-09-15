‘Punorbashon Concert’: Local musicians unite to aid flood victims

Bangladeshi musicians have recently come together for the "Punorbashon Concert" to support flood victims.

Kicking off at 3pm yesterday at Rabindra Sarobar in the capital, the event rocked on until 10pm.

The concert showcased performances by local bands-- Shohortoli, Blue Jeans, Projonmo Baul, and Tarun Band. Additionally, vocalists Torsa and Atika also took to the stage to entrall audiences.

The event, hosted by actors RJ Neerob and Saima Sultana, was successfully orchestrated by Tripple One Event. Donations collected via the concert will diligently be utilised to aid flood victims across the country.