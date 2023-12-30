Pritam makes mother’s dream come true

Renowned Bollywood music director Pritam recently accomplished a heartfelt gesture by fulfilling his mother Anuradha Chakraborty's long-cherished dream of visiting London and Paris. Despite Anuradha's physical limitations, Pritam orchestrated a trip to the two iconic cities, allowing his ailing mother to explore them from a wheelchair.

Anuradha had expressed her desire to witness the beauty of London and Paris at least once in her lifetime. However, due to health concerns, her aspiration seemed unattainable. Undefeated by these challenges, Pritam decided to make his mother's dream a reality, believing where there's a will, there's a way.

The musician documented the memorable trip through a video compilation, showcasing glimpses of Anuradha's tour across England and France, accompanied by her entire family. Alongside the video, Pritam penned a touching message detailing the journey.

Pritam revealed, "Years ago, my mother had expressed her longing to experience London and Paris. Despite my father's health issues and subsequent passing, my mother remained by his side, diligently caring for him. Even amidst her responsibilities, she refrained from pursuing necessary knee surgery."

Highlighting the challenging circumstances, he added, "After my father's demise, the pandemic struck. Due to her age, medical procedures for my mother's knee became improbable. Despite her confinement to a wheelchair, we made the decision to take her on this journey."

Expressing gratitude and concern for his mother's well-being during the trip, Pritam admitted, "We were quite apprehensive about her health, but witnessing the sheer joy on her face was immeasurable. They (his family) took on the responsibility of ensuring her comfort throughout this holiday."

Pritam's inspiring act struck a chord with many online users. Comments poured in, praising his devotion and urging others to prioritise fulfilling their parents' wishes while they're able, resonating with the sentiment of cherishing precious moments without delay.