‘Panche Pancham’ celebrating RD Burman’s birthday with unreleased gems

Marking the 85th birthday of legendary Indian composer Rahul Dev Burman, an album titled "Panche Pancham", featuring five previously unpublished songs, was released yesterday (June 27).

The collection includes four Bengali songs and one Hindi song, all composed 40 years ago by the late musician.

The songs, brought to life by notable singers such as Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Swapna Mukherjee, and Jojo Nathalia, are now available on the "Flixbug Music" YouTube channel.

This special release aims to commemorate RD Burman's 85th birthday. Among the tracks, "Chokhe Chokhe" is a duet performed by Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle, while "Bhalobasha Bhalobasha" is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Eminent songstress Asha Bhosle also delivers a solo performance in "Khelis Keno Didibhai". The song "Ami Tumi Dujonate" features Amit Kumar and Swapna Mukherjee, and the Hindi track "Tera Dil Mera Hua" is sung by Jojo.

It is revealed that RD Burman composed these songs for a Bengali film four decades ago, but they were never used. This release by the music company aims to honour his legacy on his 85th birthday.

RD Burman began his career as a music director in 1961 with the film "Chhote Nawab", produced by actor Mehmood. Over the next three decades, his compositions gained immense popularity, with hits from movies like "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Golmaal", "Khubsoorat", "Sanam Teri Kasam", "Sholay", and "Rocky".