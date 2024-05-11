Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 11, 2024 12:34 PM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 12:44 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Odd Signature vocalist Piyal no more following car accident, band members in critical condition

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 11, 2024 12:34 PM Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 12:44 PM
Odd Signature vocalist Piyal no more following car accident, band members in critical condition
Photos: Facebook

In an unfortunate turn of events, the car carrying members of the musical band Odd Signature met with a deadly accident in front of Dream Holiday Park in Panchdona, Narsingdi, while en route to Sylhet.

Tragically, the driver, Salam, and one of the band members, Ahasan Tanvir Pial, lost their lives in the accident. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per an official update posted on Facebook by Odd Signature, the condition of the remaining members is critical.

Ahasan Tanvir Pial, the vocalist and guitarist of the band Odd Signature, also held a position as a junior engagement officer at a marketing agency alongside his musical career. 

The untimely passing of this NSU alumni has sent shockwaves across fans of the cherished musician and the band.

Odd Signature is a popular band amongst the youth of Bangladesh, with melodious songs like "Amar Dehokhan", "Ghum" and "Kobita" finding a spot in the playlist of many music lovers.

Read more

Arnob unplugged: Candid insights into his artistic journey

Related topic:
Odd SignatureAhasan Tanvir Pial
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Summer Con 2023 kicks off today

30 bands will play in unique pop-culture expo

10m ago

30 Bands, epic performances, unforgettable experiences await at Dhaka Summer Con

10m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারক এক, মামলা ৬৯০০

সরকার বিচারক সংকট নিরসনে নতুন বিচারক নিয়োগ দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনা করছে বলে জানান আইনমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সকালের বৃষ্টিতে ডুবেছে সড়ক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification