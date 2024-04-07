‘O Jeda Foirar Baap’ lyricist Syed Mahiuddin passes away

Syed Mahiuddin, a celebrated lyricist and composer from Chittagong's regional music scene, has passed away. He was also known by the alias Mahi Al Bhandari. Mahiuddin, who contributed to numerous popular songs including "O Jeda Foirar Bap," "Mejjan Diye Diye," and "Monhachara Majhire Tor Shampanot Choirtam Na," faced various complexities throughout his life.

He passed away today (7th April) at 10:00 am, while undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital. At the time of his demise, he was 77 years old.

Folk music researcher and journalist Nasir Uddin Haider confirmed the news of his death. He mentioned that Syed Mahiuddin dedicated his life to music. Living alone in Mirzapur, Sholokbahar of Chittagong city, he was closely associated with the music community, which was like a family to him.

On March 13, this talented lyricist suffered a stroke and was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Subsequently, he experienced three strokes. Prior to this, on December 4, 2015, he was honoured at an event at Chittagong's DC Hill. During the event, while stepping down from the stage with a crest and certificate, he stumbled and fell, breaking his left hand and leg. Since then, the days of suffering from illness began for this artist.

Born in the Suyabil village of Fatickchari, Chittagong, Syed Mahiuddin had a keen interest in painting from his early school days. He aspired to be a painter, but societal constraints and financial difficulties obstructed his path. Syed Mahiuddin envisioned societal change through music. He was deeply moved by the art of singing and songwriting. Despite facing hardships, he risked everything to pursue his passion for music.

In the 1980s, he submitted modern song lyrics to Bangladesh Betar Chittagong Center. That year he was appointed as a lyricist there.

His submitted lyrics earned approval for broadcasting on the radio. He gained immense popularity when his song "O Jeda Foirar Bap" was sung by renowned regional singer Shyam Sundar Baishnab on Bangladesh Television. Subsequently, he continued to gift popular regional songs to his audience regularly.

Syed Mahiuddin's contributions to Chittagong's cultural landscape through his musical prowess will be remembered fondly by his admirers and the local music community.