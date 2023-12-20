New music platform "Song Zone" launches

In a bid to empower Bangla music, a new music platform named "Song Zone" has been launched, marking its debut on the grand occasion of Victory Day celebrations by releasing mash-up content. This platform sets out on a mission to create a fresh language in music while collaborating with emerging talents in the industry.

With a bold ambition, the platform intends to present a new song every week, aiming to express themselves through innovative musical compositions. Moreover, they plan to take their musical journey a step further by organising new sessions and live concerts, promising an immersive experience for music enthusiasts.

Paying homage to legendary artists, "Song Zone" initially released ten songs as a tribute to veterans in the field. The commencement of their official journey was marked by the release of Dwijendralal Ray's iconic track, "Emon Deshti Kothao Khuje Pabe Nako Tumi," on the latest Victory Day.

This musical voyage is inaugurated with an introductory song performed by young artistes including Sovvota, Innima, Akash Gayen, Naim Mahmud, Dopamine Rabbi, Mastani Fokfoka, and Zahin Rashid. Through this collaborative effort, "Song Zone'' aims to resonate with the younger generation in a unique and engaging manner.

Creating lyrics that blend patriotic essence with contemporary messages for the youth, Anup Aich and Muiz Mahfuz have penned the words for this impactful song, aiming to forge a connection with the young audience while instilling a sense of patriotism.

Operating under the guiding principle of "Versatility is the Pure Unity," "Song Zone" seeks to unify diverse musical preferences, envisioning an amalgamation of various genres such as Baul, Gazal, Kirton, Blues, Rap, and Country on a single platform, promoting unity through music diversity.

Anup Aich, the Creative Producer of "Song Zone," expressed, "The power of music during the '71 Liberation War was undeniable. It served as a symbol of victory amidst multiple movements. Inspired by that strength, we aspire to present fresh and diverse musical creations. Our inaugural session is scheduled for a debut in February."

Initiated by Sami Rahman, Noor Jaman Raja, Luba Ahmed, and Creative Producer Anup Aich, this innovative music platform houses a state-of-the-art studio equipped with modern facilities and a dedicated team collaborating with top-notch instruments. "Song Zone" emerges as a promising new avenue in the Bangla music landscape, aiming to redefine the musical narrative with an innovative approach.