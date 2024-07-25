Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 25, 2024 02:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 02:37 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Nachiketa on visiting Bangladesh amid curfews

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 25, 2024 02:18 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 02:37 PM
Nachiketa on visiting Bangladesh amid curfews
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh recently witnessed a significant level of unrest due to the consequences of violent clashes which followed the quota reform movement. Over the past week, violence erupted across the country, especially turning the capital city into a battlefield. However, the situation is now being strictly monitored with the enforcement of curfews.

In the midst of this, Nachiketa Chakraborty, the popular artiste from West Bengal, made plans to visit Bangladesh on account of an upcoming concert. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nachiketa shared with an Indian media outlet, "I frequently travel to Bangladesh for music programmes. The people of Bangladesh appreciate my music, and I have had an event scheduled for July 26 for quite some time. I must travel to Bangladesh for that event."

Nachiketa also mentioned that he informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about his decision during an event on their Martyrs' Day on July 21. While the minister advised against the trip, Nachiketa believes that the situation in Bangladesh will stabilise following discussions between the government and the student protestors.

If the situation stabilises, the concert will proceed without disruption. Nachiketa is looking forward to performing for his Bangladeshi fans on July 26.

As the situation surrounding the quota movement in the country gradually normalises, offices already reopened yesterday. However, the curfew remains in effect.

The curfew continues to be enforced in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Narsingdi Wednesday, and today, Thursday. However, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal announced that the curfew will be relaxed for seven hours from 10am to 5pm today. 

Legendary Bangladeshi musician Shafin Ahmed passes away
Read more

Shafin Ahmed, iconic Bangladeshi musician, dies at 63

Reports indicate that hundreds of people have lost their lives due to the violence linked to the quota reform movement in Bangladesh, with thousands more injured. After a complete internet outage for five consecutive days, services were partially restored starting Tuesday night, July 23.

Related topic:
Nachiketanachiketa chakrabortyBangladeshQuota Reform MovementWest BengalcurfewsMusicprotestorsDhakaGazipurNarayanganjviolence linked to the quota reform movementHome Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chanchal Chowdhury receives award from Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Chanchal Chowdhury receives award from Parambrata Chattopadhyay

2w ago
West Bengal wants to invest in Bangladeshi economic zones

West Bengal wants to invest in Bangladeshi economic zones

1y ago

Demo for FF quota resumes

5y ago

Acid thrown at college girl

5y ago
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

Sanctions on Rab: "US has no specific information"

1y ago
শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল

এ সময় তিনি পুরো ঘটনা ও হত্যাকাণ্ডের আন্তর্জাতিক তদন্তের দাবি জানান।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

২৮ জুলাই থেকে ১ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত এইচএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification