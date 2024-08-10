Nachiketa anticipates his visit to Bangladesh

Nachiketa is gearing up for his upcoming visit to the newly transformed Bangladesh.

Nachiketa is a celebrated figure in the music scene of both Bengals, with his melodies resonating deeply with generations of young fans. Marking 31 years in the industry, he has shared his music with audiences across both Bengals and various parts of the world.

Nachiketa visited Bangladesh a few days ago and was scheduled to return last month.

In a recent interview with Anandabazar, the singer shared, "The organisers have informed me that the event has been postponed. There might be two or three more programmes lined up as well. We'll see how things unfold. The situation in Bangladesh has changed significantly now."

Three decades in the music industry. When asked about his thoughts on this journey, the artiste immediately replied, "When I look back, it's hard to believe—I started this? How have 31 years gone by so quickly!" He feels that as a Bengali musician, he has achieved everything he set out to, with no regrets along the way.

He further remarked, "I've received far more than I ever imagined or deserved. There's nothing more I could have asked for, and I have no further aspirations." However, when reflecting on any regrets, Nachiketa echoed the words of Charlie Chaplin, stating, "If there's one regret, it's simply how quickly time has slipped away."