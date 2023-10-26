Mike Portnoy rejoins Dream Theater

American progressive metal band Dream Theater has made an announcement regarding their founding member and drummer, Mike Portnoy, rejoining the band. This reunion comes after a hiatus of 13 years, during which they had not worked together as the original lineup. The primary reason for this reunion is to collaborate on their upcoming 16th studio album, marking Mike Portnoy's return to the band over a decade after their 2009 album, "Black Clouds & Silver Linings." During his absence, Mike Mangini had taken on the role of the band's drummer, but he will now be leaving the group.

Dream Theater was originally formed by Mike Portnoy, guitarist John Petrucci, and bassist John Myung under the name Majesty at the Berklee College Of Music in 1985. Other long-standing members of the band include vocalist James LaBrie and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. Mike Portnoy officially left Dream Theater in 2010, briefly performing with the American metalcore band Avenged Sevenfold before ultimately leaving both bands. When he attempted to return to Dream Theater, Mike Mangini had already taken his place.

In his statement, Mike Portnoy expressed his overwhelming joy at reuniting with his bandmates, citing the shared history and memories. He is particularly excited about creating new music together and performing for a new generation of fans who haven't seen this lineup before.

John Petrucci also shared his excitement, expressing gratitude for Mike Mangini's contributions and welcoming Mike Portnoy back into Dream Theater. He believes that Portnoy's return will bring renewed spirit and energy to the band.

Mike Mangini, in response to the decision, acknowledged that his role in the band was never to replace all the roles that Mike Portnoy had held. Instead, he focused on playing the drums and helping the band continue. He also shared his appreciation for the experience of playing music with these iconic musicians and the enjoyable times they had together.