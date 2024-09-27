'Legends of the Decade' concert postponed due to heavy rainfall

The much-anticipated "Legends of the Decade" concert, originally scheduled for today evening and featuring prominent acts like Pakistan's Jal and Bangladeshi icons Aurthohin and Vikings, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall across the country.

Assen Buzz, one of the event's organisers, announced the decision on their official Facebook page, stating, "Due to continuous heavy rain taking place over the past few days, our venue is in severely bad condition. Hence, we have to postpone the show for the safety of our audiences' wellbeing.

"We heartily thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding. Stay tuned for updates," they added.

A press conference was held yesterday, September 26, at Dhaka's Le Méridien, where Jal's frontman and lead guitarist Goher Mumtaz, Aurthohin's bass maestro Mark Don, and Vikings' powerhouse vocalist Tonmoy Tansen expressed their enthusiasm for the much-anticipated concert.

The event was originally scheduled to take place today at Dhaka Arena, situated along the 300-ft Purbachal Expressway, starting from 4pm.