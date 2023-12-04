James to perform in London stage after 10 years

Popular Bangladeshi musical icon James is all set to take to the stage and headline several concerts in London, UK this month. The singer last sang for the UK audience 10 years ago.

The lead vocalist and guitarist of the band 'Nagar Baul', James is going to perform at The Royal Regency, London on December 7 . Also, he will headline a concert in Birmingham on December 10, confirmed Robin Thakur, manager of James and his Nagar Baul band.

"The two concerts are happening soon in London. James is returning to the stage of London after 10 years and I heard the Bengali audience there is ecstatic and eagerly waiting for the concerts," says Robin.

The popular musician along with his team already left for London and will be there until December 11. After returning from UK, James will also perform in several concerts in Bangladesh, his manager confirmed.