Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:50 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:59 AM

Isteaque-Shuvo’s new track ‘Aajo Bolte Parini’ released under T-Series Bangla

Popular South Asian audio-visual label T-Series has unveiled "Aajo Bolte Parini", marking the second lyrical release by Bangladeshi songwriter Isteaque Ahmed.

Previously, his debut track "Bhalobasha Okaron", sung by Tanjib Sarowar, garnered attention for its emotive writing. This time, popular Bangladeshi singer Jisan Khan Shuvo lends his voice to the new release.

The song has been composed and arranged by noted Tollywood music director Prosenjit Dabby Ghoshal, who also worked on Isteaque's previous project.

Speaking about the track, Ghoshal said, "Isteaque Ahmed's lyrics for this song were exceptional. I gave it my best to bring them to life, and Shuvo's powerful rendition made it a truly memorable composition. I hope listeners will appreciate it."



The music video for "Aajo Bolte Parini" was directed by Aditya Pal and was released on July 23 via the T-Series Bangla YouTube channel.


‘Aajo Bolte Parini’ released under T-Series BanglaAajo Bolte PariniIsteaque AhmedTanjib SarowarJisan Khan Shuvo
