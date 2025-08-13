I will never sell the copyright for my songs: Angel Noor

Music
Sharmin Joya
Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:00 AM

Music
Music

Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:00 AM
Sharmin Joya
Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

Humble by nature, young musician Angel Noor has already created music in his short career that holds a special place in the minds of music lovers.

After the success of "Jodi Abar", another one of Angel's singles, "Teel", has also won over audiences. Now, he has recently announced an entire album titled "Prano-to", to be released on Spotify in October.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, the artiste shared details about the album, his recent visit to Nepal, and new acting ventures.

Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

"This album will contain seven songs, including 'Kichhu Kotha', 'Bondhunama,' 'Morichikaar Protikkha,' and 'Ichchhe,' among others. The music video will be available soon after the release. All of the songs have been written and composed by me, while the arrangements were handled by Asif Ahmed (also the keyboardist of his band), whose contribution accounts for half of my career's success, and I will always be grateful to him."

Angel Noor with Asif. Photo: Courtesy of the singer

Angel just landed in Dhaka the day before yesterday from Nepal. He attended the International Conference on Cultural Heritage of South Asia at Kathmandu University, where he was a cultural representative of Bangladesh.

Angel Noor in Nepal. Photo: Courtesy of the singer.

"It was amazing attending the event. I met many Nepali fans there, and Binod Abraham, based in the United Arab Emirates and currently a Regional Commercial Manager at Flydubai, also expressed his admiration for my music. He posted a video with me on his social media where he sent a message to the Bangladeshi audience that 'We'll sing 'Jodi Abar' together.' That was a sweet gesture from him, which amazed me!"

Photo: Courtesy of Angel Noor

Meanwhile, Angel is in talks for a couple of films for the silver screen in both Tollywood and South India. His latest Bangladeshi project is in the pre-production stage. "The film is being produced and written by Ahmed Rizve, and a Lebanese DOP will be shooting the entire film. If the political situation remains stable in Bangladesh, we will begin shooting in December."

The singer has recently received a nomination for the Best Music Digital Platforms at the Blender's Choice The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2024 for "Jodi Abar". Elated with the nomination, he shared, "I am thankful and blessed." Additionally, his song is in talks to be used in a Kolkata film under a big banner. "They have approached me about using this song. However, I will never sell the copyright to my songs. I might permit the use of my music, though."

