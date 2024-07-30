Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel: A legacy lost

Subhead: Renowned singer, filmmaker, and host succumbs after a long battle with cancer

Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel, the revered singer, filmmaker, and host, passed away today after a long battle with cancer. A prominent figure in Bangladesh's music and entertainment industry since the 1990s, Jewel succumbed to the disease at 11:53am at United Hospital in the capital. He was 56.

Jewel's younger brother, Mohibul Reja Rubel, shared with The Daily Star, "My brother was showing signs of improvement, but his condition suddenly worsened last night. We received a call from the hospital this morning asking us to visit. Unfortunately, Jewel passed away about 30-40 minutes after we arrived."

The family will bring Jewel's body to their Banani residence, and his funeral prayer will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after the day's Asr prayers. He will be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard.

Jewel had been battling cancer since 2011, initially diagnosed in his liver before it spread to his lungs. Despite receiving treatment in various hospitals both domestically and internationally, his condition deteriorated. On July 23, he was admitted to United Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

Beyond his musical talents, Jewel was also a television programme producer and involved in event management. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from well known figures in the entertainment community.

Singer Elita Karim posted on Facebook, "Dearest Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel bhai, may he rest in peace. May the almighty grant him the highest honour in heaven. Jewel bhai was one of the finest human beings in the music industry, and I am so glad that I had the opportunity to actually say this to him a while ago. Prayers for Sangeeta Ahmed aunty -- such a strong soul she is! Prayers and strength for the family."

In her post's comment section, filmmaker Ashfaque Nipun and Wahid Ibn Reza also shared their condolences for the late singer.

Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila shared, "Rest in peace and music, Jewel bhai. Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel bhai has left us."

Actor and television host Debashish Biswas expressed his sorrow by sharing Jewel's name on a black background. On that post, filmmaker and actor Khijir Hayat Khan commented, "I will always remember him as I stood in front of his camera for the first time in my life in your film, dada (Debashish). May the almighty bless his soul in eternal peace."

Actor and travel content creator Adnan Faruque Hillol wrote, "Such talented individuals rarely come into our industry. Goodbye, Jewel bhai, you were truly a gem."

Singer Somnur Monir Konal reflected, "Jewel bhai, our industry's musical jewel, and a gem of a human being, left us for the heavens. He was suffering for a long time now... and finally liberated, perhaps... May Allah grant you the highest Jannah bhaiyya... I lost one of my mentors today."

Jewel began his musical career in the 1990s when the band music scene in Bangladesh was gaining momentum. His first album, "Kuasha Prohor", was released in 1993.

This was followed by a series of albums: "Ek Bikele" (1994), "Amar Achhe Andhakar" (1995), "Ekta Manush" (1996), "Beshi Kichu Noi" (1998), "Bedona Shudhu Bedona" (1999), "Phirti Pothe" (2003), "Dorja Khola Bari" (2009), and "Emon Keno Holo" (2017). Among his 10 solo albums, "Ek Bikele" gained the most popularity, earning him the moniker "Ek Bikeler Jewel".