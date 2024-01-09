Guitarist delights the Internet, plays electric guitar at wedding

In a wedding that challenged traditional norms, Bangladeshi guitarist Nafisa Khanam Nitu recently tied the knot, captivating the Internet with a surprise musical performance. Nitu astounded wedding guests by playing an electric guitar during her own wedding ceremony.

The bride showcased her musical talents by performing an instrumental cover of the popular song "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. The intimate and heartfelt rendition left guests in awe, creating a memorable moment that quickly gained attention on social media.

Earlier last year, Nitu, known for her exceptional guitar skills, collaborated with renowned guitarist-composer Oni Hasan, former guitarist of Warfaze, for a 23-minute-long musical production, titled "The Biggest Bangladeshi Guitar Collab Song -1", featuring a total of 32 guitarists.

What set this collaboration apart was the diversity of talent, with Nitu being the only female guitarist in the ensemble. The Chattogram-based advocate is the guitarist of the band HeartzRelation and also a guitar instructor at Guitar Hall– School of Music, and her performance in the collaboration received widespread attention from music lovers.