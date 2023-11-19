Govt serves legal notice to remove and halt streaming of AR Rahman’s ‘Karar Oi Louho Kabat’ rendition

The ongoing controversy over A R Rahman's rendition of Nazrul sangeet "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" has reached another height. A legal notice was served on the government in order to remove or halt the streaming of AR Rahman's version of the song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" from all social media, OTT, and streaming platforms in Bangladesh immediately.

Lawyers Mohammad Humaun Kabir and Mohammad Kawsar sent the legal notice on behalf of the rights organisation Law and Life Foundation Trust and 10 Supreme Court lawyers on Sunday.

The notice was served to state that AR Rahman has changed the original composition and tonality of the classic song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat", which was originally written and composed by the National Poet of Bangladesh, Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The notice was served to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, and the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, requesting them to remove and halt streaming AR Rahman's version of the song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" from all kinds of online streaming, OTT platforms and websites such as Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

They said in the legal notice that if the notice recipients don't remove or halt AR Rahman's version of the song, which has been used in the Indian movie "Pippa", from social media, OTT, and streaming platforms in Bangladesh, legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

The song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" has a significant role for all generations, and the next generations will be misled between the original version and AR Rahman's version of this song, the legal notice further stated.

The notice also added, "The revolutionary song is 'our intellectual property' and therefore should be preserved in its original composition."

Originally written and composed by the National Poet of Bangladesh, Kazi Nazrul Islam, also known as the revolutionary poet, the song holds a strong emotion amongst Bengali people. It is considered one of the most famous protest songs penned in the Bangla language. The song has always been close to Bengali and remained a testament to revolution. The song was written as a protest against English colonisers in India.