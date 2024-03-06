Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:07 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Fused releases new song ‘Takar Chaka’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 6, 2024 11:59 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:07 PM
Fused releases new song ‘Takar Chaka’
Photo: Collected

In an electrifying blend of raw energy and social commentary, punk rock band Fused releases their latest track, "Takar Chaka". The song, which translates to "The Wheel of Money" in English, serves as a scathing critique of society's relentless pursuit of wealth.

Formed on March 21, 2016, Fused boasts a lineup comprising Farhan Mesbah on vocals, DC Kakon and Shariar Sajid on guitars, Ashik Azad Nibir on bass, and Jayson Jerald on drums. The current lineup, solidified in 2022, brings together a diverse range of talents and perspectives to deliver their unique brand of punk rock.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Takar Chaka" dives headfirst into the tangled web of money and its influence on our lives. Through vivid imagery and powerful lyrics, the song exposes the consequences of society's obsession with wealth, highlighting the chaos and inequality it perpetuates. Fused paints a vivid picture of a world where the pursuit of money leads to corruption and turmoil, driving individuals to desperate measures.

Alia Bhatt headlining spy universe film, confirms YRF
Read more

Alia Bhatt headlining spy universe film, confirms YRF

With their signature blend of aggressive instrumentation and thought-provoking lyrics, Fused challenges listeners to confront the true cost of valuing money above all else. "Takar Chaka" serves as a rallying cry against the materialistic culture that dominates modern society.

 

Related topic:
FusedTakar Chaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
অসাধু ব্যবসায়ী-জাল মুদ্রার বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান অব্যাহত রাখতে বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

অসাধু ব্যবসায়ী-জাল মুদ্রার বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান অব্যাহত রাখতে বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘১৫ বছর আগের বাংলাদেশ কী ছিল! সন্ত্রাস, জঙ্গিবাদ, দুর্নীতি, স্বজনপ্রীতি, খুন, সেশন জট, নানা ধরনের সামাজিক-অসামাজিক কাজে একটা বিশৃঙ্খল অবস্থায় ছিল। আজকের বাংলাদেশ তা নয়। আজকের বাংলাদেশ জ্ঞান,...

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

বেইলি রোডে আগুন: কমেছে রেস্তোরাঁয় খাওয়া

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X