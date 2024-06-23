‘Dushtu Kokil’ hits YouTube’s top trending spot

Once the trailer of "Toofan" dropped on social media, people were particularly intrigued by a short snippet of Mimi Chakraborty and Shakib Khan dancing to the grooves of "Dushtu Kokil".

Fans eagerly awaited the full music video, and finally, on June 20, the makers unveiled it. "Dushtu Kokil" is now trending at the number one spot on YouTube — within just four days of its release.

Video of Dushtu Kokil (দুষ্টু কোকিল) | Toofan | Shakib Khan, Mimi, Kona, Akassh, Raihan |Alpha-i|Chorki | SVF

The song has already surpassed six million views. Its immediate popularity and trending status were entirely predictable.

Written, tuned, and composed by musician Akassh Sen, the song has been voiced by the musician himself and songstress Dilshad Nahar Kona. The song was recorded by Selim Reza from Focus Studio in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Rabi Majee from Studio Hansadhwani in Kolkata.

Aside from Shakib Kan leading the film, "Toofan" features Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others.

Shakib Khan takes on the role of a gangster in this action-packed film.