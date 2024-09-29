‘Desh ta ki tor Baper Naki’: Ethun Babu and crew recall risky resistance

In November last year, the song "Desh Ta Ki Tor Baper Naki?" became a rallying cry against the oppressive regime, reflecting the frustrations of the oppressed. Written by renowned musician Ethun Babu, known for his commercially successful film songs, the track gained renewed attention during July's student-led mass uprising. Voiced by Mousumi Chowdhury, the song struck a chord with protesters, symbolising resistance against authoritarian rule.

Ethun Babu, most known for composing the all-time hit "O Priya Tumi Kothay", was prosecuted by the previous government for merely voicing out his political opinions.

Ethun Babu

Ehtun, Mousumi, and Poran, the trio behind nearly 39 protest songs, faced severe threats for their work — even being forced into hiding. Despite the dangers, their collaboration fuelled a powerful resistance, using music to challenge oppression and amplify the voices of the silenced.

"Our story, spanning 15 months, began with 46 artistic pieces: 39 songs and seven poetry segments, recitations, and short plays. These creations weren't just art; they were protests, imbued with the raw emotions of those standing against the suffocating grip of a regime that had overstayed its welcome," shared Ethun Babu. "But this rebellion came at a price. We were forced into hiding after receiving numerous threats. It was a precarious time for us, as we feared for our lives while continuing to fight through our art."

Mousumi Chowdhury

"For us, this was a unique experience," Mousumi reflected, as they recalled the circumstances that birthed their protest music. "The disappearances and murders happening around us weighed heavily on our minds, haunting our thoughts. These grim events fired our creativity, inspiring songs that not only captured the frustrations of the people but also served as anthems of resistance."

Ethun Babu remarked, "During the time of the sham election period in January, we released the powerful song 'Bhot-er Bakshe Lathi Mari' (Kick the ballot box)," which was a direct attack on the alleged corruption and voter suppression that marred the election process. He claimed to receive constant threats afterward. "Shortly after, we released the track 'Mamar Barir Abdar', and it was a satirical song reflecting the widespread nepotism within the political system."

Songs like "Amar Odhikar Kere Nichche Karagare" (My rights are being taken to prison) and "Dofa Ek Dabi Ek, Sheikh Hasinar Podotyag" (One demand, one condition, Sheikh Hasina must resign) followed. These were bold calls for justice and freedom, demanding the resignation of the former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and holding the government accountable for its actions.

On December 3, 2022, in Rajshahi, the band performed a song that would mark a pivotal moment in their protest journey — "Desh Ta Ki Tor Baper Naki?" (Is this country your father's property?). "This audacious track questioned the entitlement of the ruling elites, confronting the narrative of power that had alienated the people. After this performance, the band felt the need to lay low for a few months, as the situation had become increasingly dangerous," said Poran. This track was also used as a tool during the Kolkata protest this year.

In the following six months, they organised six programmes, performing 19 of their songs. But the atmosphere was tense, as they were always under surveillance. In Faridpur, while performing on a truck, they were targeted by a group of people armed with sticks. Fortunately, their supporters were there to shield them from harm. Yet, this incident left them shaken, reminding them of the risks they were taking.

Poran

By June and July, the pressure had intensified and they had become direct targets. "It felt as though I was holding death in one hand and freedom in the other," described Ethun Babu. Their supporters within the government passed on warnings, trying to protect them from being completely cornered.

The situation took a heavier toll on Mousumi Chowdhury. She was forced to move homes 25 times to evade those threatening her after the release of the songs. "We were experiencing living with feelings of suffocation," she recalled, as the band members hid to avoid recognition.

They were being hounded, not only for their art but also for the truth they spoke. Songs like "Tomar Tole Tole Betha Go" (Pain in your feet) and "Tomar Chair Bhenge Jachchhe" (Your chair is breaking) laid bare the deteriorating healthcare system, where ordinary citizens suffered while government officials sought treatment abroad.

Poran, another band member, shared how his father was socially insulted because of his involvement with the group. In a particularly cruel twist, Poran was branded as part of Jamat Shibir—a label often used to discredit political opponents by associating them with Islamist extremism. These stigmas not only threatened their safety but also isolated them from their communities.

Despite the threats, harassment, and fear that followed them everywhere, the band continued their mission. They always performed with the knowledge that anything could happen at any moment. "Yet, the fear could never silence us completely," said Ethun Babu.

Their protest was not just against the government's oppressive regime, but also against the years of torture, rising prices, and injustice that had plagued Bangladesh for 15 years. They sang for the people whose voices had been drowned out and whose lives had been made unbearable by the circumstances.

Their songs, like "Desh Ta Ki Tor Baper Naki?" still echo in the hearts of those who continue to fight for freedom, proving that music, even in the darkest of times, remains one of the most powerful forms of resistance.