‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ ticket price revealed

Get ready to secure your tickets because 'Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka' tickets price have been announced. The organizers have revealed the seating arrangements which have been categorised into three segments: General, Front Row, and VIP seating. The tickets will be available for purchase on their website www.silverline.events soon.

The general tickets are priced at TK 2000, the Front Row tickets at TK 4000, and the VIP seating at TK 12,000. Earlier today, the organisers exclusively informed The Daily Star that they will be adding two more phenomenal local artists who will be performing alongside Charlie Puth at ICCB.

While details about tickets are yet to be revealed. The event will take place at ICCB expo zone, the gates will open at 4:00 pm, with the concert commencing at 5:00 pm. The event is expected to conclude by 10:00 pm.

Despite the thriving Dhaka concert scene throughout 2023, marked by notable performances from Indian and West Bengali artistes such as Lucky Ali, Anupam Roy, Chandrabindoo, Fossils, Taalpatar Shepai, Anuv Jain, Darshan Raval, and more, there was a notable absence of major international artistes. The last significant international concert was Otilia Brumă's performance in July 2022.