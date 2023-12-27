Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 08:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 08:42 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ ticket price revealed

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 08:32 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 08:42 PM
‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ ticket price revealed
Photo: Collected

Get ready to secure your tickets because 'Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka' tickets price have been announced. The organizers have revealed the seating arrangements which have been categorised into three segments: General, Front Row, and VIP seating. The tickets will be available for purchase on their website www.silverline.events soon.

The general tickets are priced at TK 2000, the Front Row tickets at TK 4000, and the VIP seating at TK 12,000. Earlier today, the organisers exclusively informed The Daily Star that they will be adding two more phenomenal local artists who will be performing alongside Charlie Puth at ICCB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While details about tickets are yet to be revealed. The event will take place at ICCB expo zone, the gates will open at 4:00 pm, with the concert commencing at 5:00 pm. The event is expected to conclude by 10:00 pm.

‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ concert date finally unveiled
Read more

‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ concert date finally unveiled

Despite the thriving Dhaka concert scene throughout 2023, marked by notable performances from Indian and West Bengali artistes such as Lucky Ali, Anupam Roy, Chandrabindoo, Fossils, Taalpatar Shepai, Anuv Jain, Darshan Raval, and more, there was a notable absence of major international artistes. The last significant international concert was Otilia Brumă's performance in July 2022.

Related topic:
Charlie Puth concertticket price
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ concert date finally unveiled

‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ concert date finally unveiled

11h ago
মূল্যস্ফীতি, রিজার্ভ, অর্থবছর, আইএমএফ,
|অর্থনীতি

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার দেশগুলো মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সফল, ব্যর্থ বাংলাদেশ

অথচ স্বাধীনতার পর সবচেয়ে খারাপ অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়া শ্রীলঙ্কাও ভোক্তা মূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আনতে পেরেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসায় দুর্নীতির কথা স্বীকার করলেন এমডি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification