Charli xcx ties the knot with George Daniel of The 1975

British pop star Charli xcx and George Daniel, drummer of "The 1975", are officially married. The couple exchanged vows yesterday in a private ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London, surrounded by a small circle of family and close friends.

The low-key wedding featured appearances from Charli's parents and Daniel's bandmates—excluding frontman Matty Healy. Photos from the ceremony captured the newlyweds sharing smiles and a kiss on the town hall steps.

Charli wore a silky off-shoulder midi dress with a tulle veil, while Daniel kept it simple in a tailored suit. The bride completed her look with a bold pair of black sunglasses post-ceremony.

Though reps for the couple haven't released official statements, the wedding comes nearly eight months after Charli confirmed their engagement on Instagram in November 2023, with the caption, "Charli xcx and George Daniel for life!!!"

The two musicians first collaborated professionally in 2021 on the single "Spinning", and made their relationship public in May 2022. Since then, they've continued to inspire each other creatively.

While discussing their collaborations, Charli once told Rolling Stone UK, "We want to impress each other… but I'm actually such a nuisance in the studio with George." She added that despite the creative tension, they share a strong artistic rhythm.

With their creative and personal bond stronger than ever, fans are celebrating the union of two of Britain's standout musical talents.