BTS’ V to drop new digital single this month

BTS members have been keeping their fans engaged even while fulfilling their military service. In maintaining that commitment V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently announced his upcoming digital single titled "FRI(END)S", scheduled for release on March 15. The upcoming track is described as a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre.

Following the announcement, fans have been intrigued by the emphasis on the word 'end' in the song title and have already formulated several theories. Some speculate whether this new track serves as an extension of the song "Friends", which was collaboratively created by Jimin and V.

This single comes shortly after V's release of his solo album "Layover" last year. The musician-actor enlisted in the military in December 2023, along with his bandmates RM, Jungkook, and Jimin.

Meanwhile, V has showcased his individuality through several solo tracks within BTS's albums, where he demonstrates his unique vocal style and emotive delivery. Notably, songs like "Singularity" from "Love Yourself: Tear" and "Stigma" from "Wings" emphasise V's capacity to convey profound emotions through his music.

With his baritone vocals, profound lyrics, and captivating stage presence, V has endeared himself to fans worldwide, solidifying his position as a cherished member of BTS and a gifted musician in his own regard.

Kim Taehyung, beyond being a celebrated musician and actor, also holds the status of a fashion icon who consistently pushes boundaries in the industry.