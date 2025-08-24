‘Beyond the Ordinary: Raincheck’ concert transforms into a monsoon celebration

"Beyond the Ordinary: Raincheck", organised by Let's Vibe and Karkhana, brought crowds to Courtside at Madani Avenue last Friday evening for a monsoon-inspired concert. Although the anticipated downpour never arrived, the atmosphere was charged with music instead. Performances from Level Five, Firoze Jong, Shuvro, and Eida kept audiences engaged across the open-air venue, where scattered stalls eased crowd congestion and created a more relaxed concert setting. The night's most emotional moment came at the finale, when Level Five dedicated "Obosheshey" to late musician AK Ratul. His brother, AK Rahul, joined the stage, turning the tribute into a memorable juncture for the audience.