BAMBA postphones ‘Mukti Concert’

The Bangladesh Musical Band Association (BAMBA) had initially planned to organise a concert titled the "Mukti Concert" on August 31 to support the victims of the anti-discrimination student movement. However, due to severe flooding across the country, BAMBA has decided to postpone the event.

The organisation announced this decision on their Facebook page, stating: "Given the current flood situation and the overall condition of the country, BAMBA has chosen not to participate in the 'Mukti Concert' organised by 'The Bangladeshi Voice' on August 31. We urge everyone to support those affected by the floods."

Although the organisers did not reveal the names of the artistes or the venue for the concert, BAMBA clarified that the "Mukti Concert" was intended to support revolutionaries and their families who were injured during the student movement.

The announcement of the concert sparked backlash on social media, with many users criticising the event. Numerous music fans condemned the decision to hold this concert, accusing BAMBA of hypocrisy for canceling the "Joy Bangla" concert only to organise a similar event under a different name.

Earlier, renowned guitarist Oni Hasan also criticised the decision by sharing a meme about the concert. He captioned it: "We need a change in the industry. We, young musicians, have taken a lot of pressure in the past from the seniors and still do now. It's time to speak up! Time to reform the music association!"