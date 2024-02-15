Music
Badshah to perform in Bangladesh

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024
Photo: Collected

Dhaka is gearing up to host a music festival where Indian rapper and music artist Badshah is set to perform. The event is scheduled to take place on March 1st at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB, Expo Zone).

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, is famous for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. He has gained worldwide recognition due to his versatile talents, making a name for himself beyond the borders of India. Consistently ranking as one of India's top celebrities for the past three years, he has secured a place in Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities list.

Bangladesh's music sensations Fuad and Friends, Pritom Hasan, Xafer, Black Zang, and Sunjoy will be joining Badshah on the stage.

 

