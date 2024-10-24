Atif Aslam concert tickets 'sell out' despite data breach, venue fixed at Army Stadium

Bangladeshi fans eagerly awaiting Atif Aslam's November 29 concert in Dhaka have been left in limbo—not only due to pending venue approval but also because of a massive data breach that has exposed the personal information of over 5,000 ticket-holders. While the tickets for the event, titled "Magical Night 2.0", have already been "sold out", major concerns now loom over both the security of fan data and the actual availability of tickets.

The breach, which compromised names, emails, phone numbers, and ticket details of concert-goers, was uncovered by a developer who identified vulnerabilities on the website of the event's ticketing partner, Ticket Tomorrow. The concert, headlined by Pakistan's popular singer Atif Aslam and organised by Triple Time Communications, has been heavily promoted. However, the developer revealed the breach by uploading the stolen data onto a publicly accessible Google Drive, making it available to anyone with the link.

Among the leaked information are at least 5,000 PDF-format tickets containing concert-goers' personal details, ticket prices, and seating zones (including the front zone, the general zone, and the "magical zone"). When approached by The Daily Star, several affected individuals confirmed the accuracy of the breach, expressing concerns about their privacy. In addition, The Daily Star independently verified the vulnerability of the Ticket Tomorrow website, as detailed by the developer, though the newspaper chose not to share the link to the leaked data to protect those affected.

Amid the breach, the developer made a bold public post from a newly created Facebook account, claiming full control over the Ticket Tomorrow system. "I had access to their entire site. If I wanted, I could have edited, deleted, or even generated tickets for the event," the post read.

The developer went further, accusing the event organisers of falsely declaring the event as "sold out". "They posted 'sold out,' but I can confidently say the tickets are not sold out. I deliberately forced them to stop selling tickets, but they will resume ticket sales later. Right now, they are just buying time for damage control."

Amid this chaos, fans are also left wondering if the concert itself will take place as planned. Despite rumours that the organisers haven't officially got permission for the concert to take place at Army Stadium. Triple Times Communication have sent us a pdf confirming that they have got permission to stage the concert at the designated venue.

Atif Aslam, known for his hit songs like "O Lamhe O Baatein," "Aadat," "Tere Bin," and "Pehli Dafa," has a massive following in Bangladesh. This concert would mark his second performance in Dhaka this year, a testament to his enduring popularity among Bangladeshi fans. In a Facebook post, the singer himself fueled excitement by sharing, "Bangladesh, I'm coming," alongside a photo card promoting the event.

The concert is also set to feature rising Pakistani star Abdul Hannan, who gained popularity with his songs "Iraade" and "Bikhra." His hit "Iraade" has been streamed more than 78.7 million times since its release in 2022. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's own Tahsan Khan, who recently performed in Pennsylvania and New York, and the popular band Kaktal, known for songs like "Abar Dekha Hobe" and "Sodium," are also scheduled to perform.

The organisers have hinted at additional surprises for the evening, but it remains unclear if these plans will be overshadowed by the unfolding data breach scandal and uncertainty surrounding the stadium's approval.

The concert is slated to begin at 5pm on November 29, with gates opening for fans at 1pm—assuming the venue issue is resolved in time. For now, however, both the security of fan data and the event's logistics remain in jeopardy, leaving many ticket-holders anxious about what comes next.