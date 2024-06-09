Music
Asif Akbar to feature as Don in his upcoming song

Photos: Collected

Vocalist Asif Akbar is all set to make an appearance as a Don in the music video of his upcoming song titled "The Last Don". In addition to lending his voice to the song, Asif Akbar is geared up to showcase his acting skills in the project. 

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Suhrid Sufian, with music composed by Javed Ahmed Kislu. Saikat Nasir has directed the music video.

Asif expressed his thoughts on the song, stating, "The narrative of the music video encompasses a singer who sings, leading a happy life. However, he starts noticing the darker aspects of his past life. He then finds himself entwined in the complexities of society. Motivated by the calls for justice, he resolves to assume the role of a Don and handle matters personally."

"We crafted 'The Last Don' as a form of protest against human trafficking, surrounding issues such as child rape, forced begging through organ trafficking, and women trafficking. As a vocalist, I believe in seeking the highest form of justice through words, melodies, and songs," he added.

"The Last Don" is set to premiere on June 17 at 4pm on Asif Akbar's YouTube channel.

