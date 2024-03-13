Ark set to go on world tour next month and release new song soon

The '90s popular band Ark is known for hits like "Sweety", "Taj Mahal", "Ekaki", and "Eto Kosto Keno Valobashay".

Although the band wasn't quite active in the middle, Ark has started to return to its old rhythm. The group has been busy on stage since last year, participating in concerts both within and outside Dhaka.

The busyness of the band persisted until before Ramadan. Despite the absence of concerts during the month of Ramadan, the group is set to return to the stage right after Eid. Ark will showcase their music at a concert in Mymensingh the day after Eid. following that, their world tour mission will begin. The group will also unveil several new songs, breaking a silence of more than two decades.

According to Ajker Patrika, Ark's international tour will kick off at Habitat School in the provincial city of Ajman, United Arab Emirates. The "Boishakhi Eid Anondo-2024" event is organised by the UAE Youth Bangla Cultural Forum and Joy Bangla Cultural Alliance for April 20. This marks Ark's first performance in the Emirates, with the band set to depart on April 16 for the upcoming concert.

In June, Ark will kick off their international tour in the United Arab Emirates, followed by concerts in the UK, Canada, and various European countries.

Tinku Azizur Rahman, Ark's keyboardist, emphasised that the plans are in their final stages, expressing excitement about returning to the UK after an eight-year hiatus. Last year, the band successfully performed in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria, paving the way for this year's extended world tour.

Another great news for fans! Ark is also releasing a new song, "Ardhangini", after two decades. This anticipated track will be presented by the G series and is set to debut on Eid-ul-Fitr. Hasan is not only lending his voice but also penned the lyrics, while the musical composition is a collaboration between Hasan and Tinku Azizur Rahman.